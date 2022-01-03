Colts still searching for playoff berth

The final week of the regular season is just about here and while the Indianapolis Colts failed to secure a playoff berth after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17, they still have a chance.

They’ll have to go on the road to TIAA Bank Field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14), but they haven’t won in Duval County since 2014. Regardless, the AFC playoff picture got a bit more clear following the Week 17 games.

Five teams have clinched a playoff berth while the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up their respective divisions.

Let’s take a look at the updated playoff picture going into the final week of the regular season:

The Big Picture

Here’s a rundown of how the top seeds performed in Week 17:

The Titans find themselves as the No. 1 seed following their win over the Dolphins. They got some help getting there but they wrapped up the AFC South with the win.

The Chiefs remain the No. 2 seed but lost to the Bengals in a close matchup. The latter locked up the AFC North and currently sits at No. 3.

The Bills pulled out a win in the snow against the Falcons while the Patriots dominated the Jaguars. They sit at No. 4 and 5, respectively.

The Colts moved down a peg after their loss to the Raiders but are still in the hunt as the No. 6 seed entering Week 18.

The Chargers snuck in as the final wild-card team over the Raiders thanks to the tiebreakers. Because the Colts haven’t played the Chargers, the three-way tiebreaker reverts to conference record.

This Week’s Talking Point

Instead of talking about who the Colts might face in the playoffs, we have to focus on ensuring a win over the Jaguars. The Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014 and they can’t afford to come out in a flat manner as they did against the Raiders. They’ll be hungry, for sure, but this game means a lot more now that they lost in Week 17.

AFC playoff picture

1. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)

4. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

5. New England Patriots (10-6)*

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)*

7. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)*

In the hunt

8. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) — pending MNF

10. Miami Dolphins (8-8) — Eliminated (read more here)

11. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

How the Colts can clinch a playoff berth

This will be a major topic of discussion but there are essentially two paths for the Colts to make the playoffs. Yes, even if they lose to the Jaguars in Week 18, there is still a chance—though they probably don’t deserve it if that happens.

Scenario No. 1: Win-and-in

The most simple and easiest way to guarantee a playoff spot is to beat the Jaguars. Nothing else matters if the Colts can go on the road and defeat a divisional rival that has just two wins on the season. But this is the NFL, so we have to prepare for other scenarios as well.

Scenario No. 2: Lose with A LOT of help

*Pending the Monday night results of the Browns vs. Steelers game*

Nat Newell, who does incredible research over at IndyStar, laid out the ways the Colts can make the playoffs even if they lose to the Jaguars in Week 18.

If the Steelers win on Monday night in Week 17, then the Colts need:

If the Browns win on Monday night in Week 17, then the Colts need:

Raiders defeat Chargers AND

Dolphins, Steelers OR Browns win

Easy-peasy right?

Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network Result 1 Seahawks Sept. 12 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 28-16 2 Rams Sept. 19 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 27-24 3 @ Titans Sept. 26 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 25-16 4 @ Dolphins Oct. 3 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 27-17 5 @ Ravens Oct. 11 8:15 p.m. ESPN L, 31-25 (OT) 6 Texans Oct. 17 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 31-3 7 @ 49ers Oct. 24 8:20 p.m. NBC W, 30-18 8 Titans Oct. 31 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 34-31 9 Jets Nov. 4 (TNF) 8:20 p.m. NFLN W, 45-30 10 Jaguars Nov. 14 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 23-17 11 @ Bills Nov. 21 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 41-15 12 Buccaneers Nov. 28 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 38-31 13 @ Texans Dec. 5 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 31-0 14 BYE BYE BYE 15 Patriots Dec. 18 8:15 p.m. NFLN W, 27-17 16 @ Cardinals Dec. 25 8:15 p.m. NFLN W, 22-16 17 Raiders Jan. 2 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 23-20 18 @ Jaguars Jan. 9 1:00 p.m. CBS

