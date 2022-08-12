Colts release Jason Spriggs

The Colts have made a move along their offensive line on Friday.

Indianapolis announced the club has released Jason Spriggs.

Spriggs signed with Indianapolis in June. Via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Spriggs had been receiving second-team reps along the offensive line during training camp.

A Packers second-round pick in the 2016 draft, Spriggs appeared in 36 games with nine starts for Green Bay — missing the 2019 season due to injury. He signed with Chicago in 2020 and appeared in eight games.

Last year, Spriggs signed with Atlanta at the start of training camp and played 15 games with one start.

