Colts QB Nick Foles leaves field on cart after frightening injury, on-field convulsion

Nick Foles left Sunday’s game after a second-quarter injury. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles left Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after a tackle left him convulsing on the field.

The injury took place late in the second quarter. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux rushed Foles untouched and sacked him on his blindside. The tackle drove Foles’ upper body into the turf. Foles then convulsed on the field as Thibodeaux celebrated the sack.

Trainers tended to Foles as he remained on his back. He was eventually able to walk to the sideline on his own, but a cart drove him off the field. The Colts announced at halftime that Foles was ruled out with a rib injury.

The sack was the Colts’ final offensive play of the half. They punted to the Giants, who carried a 24-3 lead into halftime. Sam Ehlinger took over at quarterback in the third quarter.

Foles took over as the Colts’ starting quarterback in week 16 after Indianapolis benched Matt Ryan for the second time this season. Ehlinger entered Sunday having completed 32 of 52 pass attempts for 304 yards with an interception and no touchdowns in two appearances this season.