Colts owner Jim Irsay purchases baseball signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Pay ball!
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is now the proud owner of a baseball signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
He paid a whopping $50,103 for the rare item at the Boston-based RR Auction, according to reports.
More than $15,000 will be donated to relief efforts in Ukraine.
Zelensky signed the ball in Ukrainian cursive, and English print during a 2019 visit to New York, during which he addressed the United Nations and met with then-President Trump.
The ball comes with a letter signed by Volodymyr Yelchenko, then Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations. He gave the ball to government affairs specialist Randy L. Kaplan, a collector of baseballs signed by world leaders.
There were 35 bids for the baseball, according to reports. The ball was projected to sell for $15,000.
The baseball will be on display as part of The Jim Irsay Collection on June 3 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan.