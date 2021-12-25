Colts LB Darius Leonard placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts will be without their defensive leader against the Arizona Cardinals.

Star linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, hours before kickoff was scheduled on Christmas.

According to NFL.com, Leonard will also be out for next week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Leonard has 107 combined tackles, seven passes defended, six forced fumbles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries so far this season, so that counts as a big loss. He was one of an NFL-best seven Colts named to the Pro Bowl earlier this week.