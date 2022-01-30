Colts grab explosive WR, sleeper QB in latest Draft Wire mock

The Indianapolis Colts are still months away from the 2022 NFL draft but they’ve been hard at work sculpting their draft board despite it being very early in the process.

In the latest three-round mock draft from our friends over at Draft Wire, the Colts wound up adding to the offensive side of the ball with an explosive wide receiver and a sleeper quarterback.

Without a first-round pick thanks to the Carson Wentz trade, the Colts won’t be on the board until the No. 47 overall pick in the draft. They follow that up with the No. 82. overall pick.

Here’s a look at the latest three-round mock draft from Draft Wire:

Round 2 | No. 47 overall

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

With their first selection of this mock draft, the Colts went with former Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who broke out during his first season with the Wildcats after transferring from Nebraska.

In 13 games, Robinson recorded 104 receptions for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns. With a major need to add more dynamic talent to the wide receiver room behind Michael Pittman Jr., Robinson would be an intriguing addition given his versatility and skill set.

Round 3 | No. 82 overall

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: QB Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Selecting a quarterback for the second draft in a row after trading for Carson Wentz will be a major topic of discussion throughout the entire offseason. Zappe isn’t likely to get Day 1 hype but there is a chance he’s viewed as a sleeper pick on Day 2.

His production both at the FCS and FBS level are insane while many draft analysts have touted his leadership and poise. Those are two aspects the Colts covet in quarterbacks. In 2021, Zappe completed 69.3% of his passes for 5,967 yards, 62 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Colts should get a good look at Zappe during the Senior Bowl.

1

1