Report: Colts ‘strongly considering’ hiring Reggie Wayne as WRs coach

When there’s smoke, there’s fire. For Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts, we may be looking at the moments just before a Vesuvian-level event.

The entire offseason for the Colts has been comprised of one dominating headline: Will the team move on from Wentz?

While no reports have officially been made about the Colts moving Wentz before the new league year, the smoke continues to rage on.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the latest to add to the pile, telling Pat McAfee that the Colts are “actively looking” to improve the quarterback position.

“I know they are actively looking for another quarterback because Chris Ballard is always trying to improve,” Rapoport told the former Colts punter on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Colts will have their options when it comes to trading Wentz. Though a market might appear bleak on the surface, there are a number of quarterback-needy teams that might be willing to take Wentz. Considering the perception of a weak draft class incoming, teams might rather trade for a veteran like Wentz.

What the Colts would be asking for or what they could even get is a mystery right now. All of the talk has simply pertained to the chances of Wentz being traded.

This is hardly the first time its been brought up this offseason. It started with the lack of public support from general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich.

Then Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported the likelihood of Wentz being traded or cut before March 18. Mike Chappell of Fox59 said it “seems inevitable” that Wentz will be released if the team can’t find trade partners.

It isn’t clear when the market will begin to heat up but the Colts are likely trying all they can before the new league year arrives.

