Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Shaquille Leonard’s season is done.

The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker had season-ending back surgery on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Leonard missed the Colts’ first three games and has been limited to three games this season with various injuries.