Colts agree to sign ex-Patriots ST Brandon King

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly finalizing a deal to sign former New England Patriots special teamer Brandon King, first reported Tuesday by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

King, 28, has been with the Patriots since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL draft. Since then, he has won two Super Bowl rings with New England.

King entered the league with plenty of athletic upside after torching his pro day at Auburn ahead of the 2015 NFL draft. He measured in at 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds while running a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash, a 38-inch vertical and a 10’6″ broad jump.

King has a been a mainstay on the special teams unit for Bill Belichick, playing no fewer than 65% of the snaps in that phase of the game in any season.

He missed all of the 2019 season due to a torn quad as well as the 2020 season.

King is likely to be filling the role of Matthew Adams on special teams after the former signed with the Chicago Bears last week.

