Love is all around for Colton Underwood this holiday season!

On Friday evening, the 29-year-old former Bachelor shared a sweet snapshot on Instagram of himself celebrating Christmas with those closest to him by his side.

In the photo, Underwood can be seen standing next to boyfriend Jordan C. Brown with his dog Zooka posed below the pair.

“Merry Christmas ♥️,” Underwood captioned the adorable holiday pic.

The Coming Out Colton star’s festive photo with Brown, 39, came about shortly after the television personality shared a sweet birthday tribute to him earlier this month.

At the time, Underwood posted a few photos with the political advisor on his Instagram Story.

One picture showed Underwood and Brown sitting with Zooka, while Underwood rested his hand on Brown’s thigh in another. “Love,” the former NFL player wrote alongside the latter post.

Prior to his Netflix series, Underwood chose to keep his relationship out of the public eye. He previously explained to PEOPLE why maintaining some privacy in his romance was important.

“After The Bachelor, I learned the boundaries and healthiness of having a private relationship,” Underwood explained. “Everybody went through my breakup [with Cassie Randolph] and the ups and downs of my dating life. It’s nice for me to have something for myself.”

It’s also led to ultimate happiness. “I found somebody and I am very much in love,” he said.

Back in April, Underwood said during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America that he “came to terms” with his sexuality after a long period of self-reflection.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay,” he said at the time. “And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it.”

“The next step in all of this was letting people know. I’m still nervous. It’s been a journey, for sure,” Underwood continued.

“I’m emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way,” he added during the early morning broadcast. “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life, and that means the world to me.”