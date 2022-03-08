Colton Underwood Reveals One Thing He’d Change About The Bachelor Franchise

Colton Underwood has a little advice for The Bachelor franchise after his own experiences on the show.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live Monday to chat with host Andy Cohen, a fan asked the 30-year-old, “In your opinion, what is the number one thing that the Bachelor franchise could improve upon?”

Underwood then responded with a suggestion about what happens after the cameras stop rolling.

“I think listening to its former leads and listening to its contestants and also providing help for them when they need it after the show,” he said. “Because they really come in and change your life and then sort of throw you to the wolves. So, that would be my advice.”

Underwood has personally experienced a lot of major life changes since leaving The Bachelor.

He led season 23 of the ABC dating show in 2019. He was dubbed the so-called “virgin Bachelor,” and virginity became a frequent talking point throughout his season. Underwood ultimately gave his final rose to contestant Cassie Randolph, though they didn’t get engaged. They dated until announcing their split in May 2020.

Months after the announcement, in September of that year, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood, alleging that he placed a tracking device on her vehicle and that he had showed up to both her L.A. apartment and her parents’ house in Huntington Beach unannounced.

In November 2020, Randolph dropped the restraining order against Underwood. In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Underwood said the two “were able to reach a private agreement.”

Months later in April 2021, Underwood came out as gay during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts that aired on Good Morning America.

During the personal conversation, titled “Colton Underwood: In His Own Words,” Underwood said he “came to terms” with his sexuality after being in a “dark” place in his personal life where he detailed previous suicidal thoughts.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it,” the reality star said at the time. “The next step in all of this was letting people know. I’m still nervous. It’s been a journey, for sure.”

“I’m emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way,” he added. “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life, and that means the world to me.”

Underwood revealed he was in a relationship with Jordan C. Brown last summer, and PEOPLE broke the news of their engagement on Feb. 28.

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.”

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” he continued. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”