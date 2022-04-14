Colson Baker and Mod Sun’s Stoner Comedy ‘Good Mourning’ Sets May Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

“Good Mourning,” the feature-length directorial debut of pop-punk musicians Colson Baker (better known as his stage name Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, has set its U.S. theatrical and TVOD release for May 20.

Billed as a stoner comedy, “Good Mourning” stars Baker and Sun, with a cameo from Megan Fox. Baker plays movie star London Ransom, whose world is turned upside down when he receives a break up text from the love of his life on the day of the most important meeting of his career. “Compounded by chaotic roommates and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London’s day keeps going downhill until ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture,” the film’s plot description reads.

Produced by Cedar Park Studios (“The Tax Collector”) and distributed by Open Road Films (“Spotlight,” “Studio 666”), “Good Mourning” also stars Becky G, Whitney Cummings, Dove Cameron, GaTa, Zach Villa, Jenna Boyd and Boo Johnson, with a special appearance by Pete Davidson. Chris Long and Jib Polhemus serve as producers.

“We are looking forward to bringing this wild comedy to audiences in theaters and at home on demand. The film is a reminder of how fun movies can be to make and watch,” Tom Ortenberg, CEO of Open Road Films, said in a statement. “Colson and this incredible cast will bring audiences to their knees in laughter and leave their jaws on the floor.”

Added Long, co-founder and co-CEO of Cedar Park Studios: “Our goal at Cedar Park Studios is to provide opportunities to fresh, creative voices in the industry and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with first-time filmmakers Colson and Mod. Bold in their approach, they have assembled a troupe of top-tier talent to join them on this hilarious ride. We’re ecstatic to be a part of their filmmaking debut.”

See the poster for “Good Mourning” below.

Credit: Courtesy Open Road

