Colossus and Vanessa Returning for ‘Deadpool 3’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds is looking to get the gang back together again for Marvel new Deadpool sequel as Stefan Kapicic and Brianna Hildebrand are set to reprise their roles as Vanessa and Colossus. Reynolds recently announced Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams would return as Dopinder and Blind Al, who like Vanessa and Colossus, appeared in the first two films.

They join Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and the newest cast additions Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

Shawn Levy is on board to direct, with Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese returning to pen the script along with Zeb Wells. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote a previous draft. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will join Reynolds and Levy as producers.

This will mark the first Deadpool film in which Marvel Studios will work hand in hand with Reynolds and Team Deadpool. Feige’s involvement comes after he helped revamp the Spider-Man franchise when he came on to help in the creative effort for that Sony series.

Hildebrand is repped by APA and Luber Roklin Entertainment and Kapicic is repped by Crimson Media.