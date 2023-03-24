Colorado wife whose husband allegedly poisoned her protein shakes is remembered for ‘heroic struggle’

Angela Craig, whose husband made headlines earlier this week for his alleged connection to her murder, is being remembered with an obituary that spoke to the “love she gave to being a wife and mother.”

The mother of six and wife to Colorado dentist James Craig died on March 18 at the age of 43. James Craig was charged on March 23 with first-degree murder for her death.

An obituary published by Horan & McConaty Funeral Service and Cremation of Aurora, Colorado, said Angela Craig died “after a brief but heroic struggle.” The Aurora Police Department alleged in an affidavit released Monday, March 20, that James Craig poisoned his wife’s protein shakes with arsenic and potassium cyanide.

The obituary continues by describing Angela Craig as the “beloved baby girl” from a “large family of 10 raucous children.”

“Ang was intelligent and energetic and used her gifts elevate those around her, especially her children,” the obituary read. “She had a large capacity to forgive, was willing to help both friends and strangers, and she was fiercely dedicated to her family.”

Angela Craig is recounted as having an “unbounded sense of humor and quick wit” and an interest in family history consulting and interior design. She also is said to have been a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for whom she worked as a choir director, teacher and youth organization leader.

An Aurora Police Department news release shared that on March 15, James Craig drove his wife to the hospital over complaints of “severe headaches and dizziness.” During her stay, her health “deteriorated rapidly” before she was placed on a ventilator and later declared brain dead.

In addition to the allegation that he poisoned his wife’s protein shakes, the police affidavit found that Angela had told a redacted source that her husband had multiple affairs during their marriage and had drugged her once before so that she wouldn’t interfere with his suicide attempt. At the time of Angela Craig’s death, her husband was exchanging messages with another woman along with emails that were “sexual in nature.”

The affidavit also found that James Craig’s computer included YouTube searches for “Top 5 Undetectable Poisons That Show No Signs of Foul Play” and history searches for “how many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com