Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found safe after missing for 10 days

Chloe Campbell, the 14-year-old Colorado girl who has been missing for 10 days, was found safe on Monday, local authorities announced.

The teenager — who was last seen leaving a high school football game on Sept. 30 — was discovered at around 5 p.m. at a home in Thornton, Colo., according to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

Cops believe the teen ran away from home, but are investigating where she was and what occurred while she was separated from her family.

Missing Colorado 14-year-old Chloe Campbell has been found safe, according to police. Family Handout

Her parents said they received a disturbing photo of their daughter looking “injured and unwell” by an anonymous source that raised their concerns for her safety.

Authorities flagged Campbell as “at risk” because they believed the teenager had no access to money or her medication, which she takes for physical and mental conditions, according to her family.

Campbell will be medically examined and appropriate social service support resources will be referred to her, Herold said.