Colorado State University student dies in plane crash in Nepal

Colorado State University student Rojina Shrestha died in a plane crash in her native country of Nepal on May 29.

A CSU student has died in a plane crash in Nepal, leaving a hole in the hearts of those who knew her.

Rojina Shrestha, along with her mother, father and younger sister, were among 22 people killed in her home country of Nepal on May 29, according to media reports.

The flight left the resort town of Pokhara, 125 miles west of Kathmandu, according to media reports. The plane was on a scheduled 20-minute flight to the mountain town of Jomsom when it crashed near the town in an “area of deep river gorges and mountains,” according to an Associated Press story about the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, or CAAN, bad weather was the reason behind the crash of the Tara Air turboprop Twin Otter.

Callie Slaughter was a co-teacher and cohort member with Shrestha, with both pursuing their doctorates in cell and molecular biology at Colorado State University.

Slaughter said the trip to Nepal was the first time Shrestha, 23, and her 20-year-old sister Rabina, who also studied in the U.S., were with their parents in Nepal in years.

“She was a very dear friend to me and a beautiful light in this world,” Slaughter wrote in an email. “She was a teacher, student, scientist and a wonderful friend. I’ll miss her dearly.”

Slaughter said Shrestha’s favorite TV show was “Grey’s Anatomy” and that she was going to teach her friend how to drive this summer as she had just received her permit.

“She was trying to make a difference in this life,” Slaughter said. “I am in pain right now.”

Carol Wilusz, professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Pathology and director of the Cell and Molecular Biology program at CSU, wrote in an email to students in the program that Shrestha transferred to CSU from Purdue in August. She was in the Snow Lab in Chemical & Biological Engineering and working on her Ph.D. project, researching synthetic protein biology.

Story continues

Wilusz wrote part of the reason for the transfer was for Shrestha to be closer to her partner. He is studying for a doctorate in economics at CSU.

“Rojina was a valued and loved member of our first year cohort and she will be missed terribly,” Wilusz wrote in the email, which was shared with the Coloradoan. “As we come to terms with this devastating loss, we will find ways to celebrate, remember and honor Rojina’s short life.”

Resources are available to provide support for any faculty, staff and students, Wilusz wrote.

Shrestha is survived by her partner and an older brother.

Living without gravity: CSU alum talks about life in the International Space Station

Reporter Miles Blumhardt looks for stories that impact your life. Be it news, outdoors, sports — you name it, he wants to report it. Have a story idea? Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @MilesBlumhardt. Support his work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State University student dies in Nepal plane crash