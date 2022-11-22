Colorado shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich’s estranged dad is an ex-con MMA fighter turned porn star

The dad of accused Colorado mass murderer Anderson Lee Aldrich is an ex-con former MMA fighter-turned-porn star who has appeared on TV in everything from “Intervention’’ to “Divorce Court,’’ a report says.

Aaron Franklin Brink, 51, began entering the mixed-martial-arts cage in late 1998 — about a year and a half before his alleged killer son was born, the Denver Gazette said Tuesday.

Over the next 10 years, Brink had 21 victories in the cage and 18 losses, including during appearances with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC), MMA Junkie wrote in a profile.

Brink is also said to have divorced Aldrich’s mom when their son was a baby — then took up porn acting at age 27 under the name Dick Delaware, the Gazette said.

“I met this porn producer,” Brink told MMA Junkie in 2009. “I was f-king around with some girls at a party, and he noticed I was very gifted. He said, ‘Man, you’re a goddamn pro. If you get a test, I’ll put you in a scene.’

“So I got into a few scenes. I was making some money.”

Anderson Lee Aldrich is the suspect in the Club Q mass shooting. Facebook/Laura Voepel

Brink appeared in such XXX video gems as “White Boys Can Hump’’ in 2016 and both “My MILF Boss 8’’ and “It’s OK to Put It in My Ass’’ in 2014, according to his IMDB page.

But the Huntington Beach, Calif., native became hooked on crystal meth while making the smut and ended up on the reality show “Intervention’’ in 2009, where his then-fiancee begged him to stop using.

Two years later, he was appearing on TV’s “Divorce Court’’ with his second wife, porn star Vanessa Brink, according to the Gazette and footage of the show.

Brink’s unorthodox career came after a troubled childhood which included juvenile detention and a federal prison stint for smuggling pot into the US from Mexico. He was released from serving hard time at 24 when a friend encouraged him to consider MMA fighting, acording to the MMA Junkie profile.

Brink’s son, portly accused perpetrator Aldrich, is a far cry physically from his birth dad, who the suspect cited as a reason he wanted to change his name in 2016 at age 15.

Aldrich is accused of shooting up a gay bar in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, killing five people and wounding scores more.

His mother has a troubled past as well, with three current arrest warrants out for her in California and previous busts including for arson in Texas in 2012.

It’s not clear why Aldrich allegedly targeted the club.

Mourners at a memorial outside of Club Q on Nov. 22, 2022.

The tragic scene of the Club Q shooting were innocent people lost their lives.

It is unsure why Alrich targeted the club.



His father appears to reside in California, where he told MMA Junkie he grew up pursuing his childhood passion, surfing.

Brink said he also wrestled —and that he turned to that sport after his dad made it clear he didn’t think surfing was athletic enough.

Brink was unable to be reached by The Post on Tuesday.