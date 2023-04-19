Colorado sells out its spring game, South Carolina Gamecocks are on a recruiting heater & more train talk

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger come together to react to the biggest developments across the spring college football landscape including Colorado’s resurgence and the movement of some big-time recruits.

Coach Prime has Colorado Buffs fans ready to see some action on Saturday as Colorado has sold out Folsom Field for their upcoming spring game. Many fans, media members & highly-regarded recruits will be in attendance on Saturday in Boulder.

The state of South Carolina is seeing some change as the South Carolina Gamecocks have been on a very impressive recruiting spree this offseason. At this point, they are rolling over in-state rival Clemson in the recruiting power rankings, especially in recruits from the Palmetto State.

Top QB prospect Dylan Raiola is in the news with rumors about him possibly committing to the University of Georgia. The Nebraska Cornhusker faithful are hoping that he stays within the family but there could be too much star-power in Athens.

New details have emerged surrounding the resignation of Illinois State’s athletic director Kyle Brennan. The university took umbrage with a night he spent trying to land a possible donor in Indianapolis, racking up reportedly over $23,000 in charges, taking his guest to a football game and a gentleman’s club.

Pat has breaking news surrounding his grill situation, which gets a mixed reaction from the rest of the hosts. Lastly, to close out the show, the guys dive back into more train and rat talk.

1:00 Colorado & Coach Prime have sold out their Spring Game

15:32 South Carolina picked up some big commitments

23:17 Dylan Raiola is rumored to be committing to Georgia

29:53 Illinois State’s athletic director had to resign

40:20 Pat has breaking news about his grill situation

44:17 Train talk continues

52:00 Rat talk continues

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Story continues

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts