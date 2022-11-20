Colorado nightclub shooting leaves at least 5 dead, 18 injured

Five people were shot dead and 18 others injured during a mass shooting inside an LGBTQ nightclub, known as Club Q, in Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

One suspect was in custody and being treated at a local hospital as of early Sunday, according to CSPD Lieutenant Pamela Castro. The suspect’s identity has yet to be disclosed.

Police responded to the shooting around 11:57 p.m. Officials will hold a news conference at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Club Q, which is located roughly 7 miles away from downtown Colorado Springs, was hosting a variety of musical acts on Saturday night.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the club posted on its Facebook page. “Our (prayers) and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

This is a developing story