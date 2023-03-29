Colorado dentist accused of poisonings wife on verge of financial ruin: documents

The Colorado dentist charged in his wife’s poisoning death had serious financial trouble — from going bankrupt, to gambling issues to losing big in crypto, according to documents obtained by The Post.

James Craig racked up $2 million in personal debt while his dental business was losing about $120,000, according to his Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, which was finalized in July. The money woes got so bad, his practice failed and he was forced to sell it off.

All this came as the 45-year-old’s wife, Angela, 43, had three life insurance policies out on her when she died on March 18 in the hospital from a dose of poison that her husband allegedly gave her.

Prior to his wife’s passing, the Aurora, Colorado, dentist ordered deadly toxins online, after searching Google to learn if arsenic was detectable in an autopsy, authorities claim. He allegedly gave his unsuspecting wife, the mom to his six kids, potassium cyanide by mixing it into her workout smoothies.





James and Angela Craig, parents to six children, were described as being in a tumultuous 23-year marriage where he cheated numerous times. Summerbrook Dental Group/Facebook

According to police records, Craig was declaring his love and devotion to Angela in her final days, while also flying in his Texas mistress to carry on his affair while Angela was dying.

The other woman, Karin Cain, is a married orthodontist from Marble Falls, near Austin, who thought she would be starting a new life with Craig at some point, according to police records.





Karin Cain, Craig’s mistress and an orthodontist herself, refused to take questions from The Post outside her practice in Marble Falls. Cain is currently married and in the middle of divorce proceedings. NY Post

In August 2022, Craig’s practice was acquired by Ryan Redfearn, who went to dental school with Craig and had known him for 20 years.





Financial documents show Craig was over $2 million in debt when he declared bankruptcy in 2020. U.S. Bankruptcy Court

“Ryan described James as a risk taker and found out he had filed for bankruptcy in 2021 and was on the verge of bankruptcy again,” the disgraced dentist’s arrest report states. “Ryan also stated that in January, James confided in Ryan, telling him that he and Angela were having marital problems.”





Craig was charged with murdering his wife after she died in the hospital March 18. AP

Despite reporting an income of $778,107 in 2019 and living in a $1 million home in Denver’s suburbs that he had paid off, Craig borrowed against the home in 2019 — with a loan for $675,000 and a second for $242,697.

But his debt was mounting, with $314,998 owed in back taxes to the IRS, $750,000 of other debts, and more than $200,000 that had to be paid back to credit cards.





Craig’s business partner and fellow dentist reported suspicions that Craig may have poisoned his wife after learning she was hospitalized with an unexplained illness that matched poisoning symptoms — and a package of poison arrived at their dental practice. Summerbrook Dental Group/Facebook

Additionally, Craig invested in three separate cryptocurrencies where he lost money. He also tried to use crypto to pay off debt, the documents say.

Three life insurance policies for Angela are also listed in the paperwork, one with a value of $80,778.90 and two others without a known value.

Before her death, Angela told her sister that Craig had “run the dental office into the ground” and that their finances were dire — adding that on a recent trip to Las Vegas, he had gambled away over $2,000.

Craig is charged with first-degree murder is expected back in court April 7.