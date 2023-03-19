Colorado dentist accused of fatally poisoning wife

A Colorado dentist was arrested Sunday for allegedly poisoning his wife in what police called a “heinous, complex and calculated murder.”

James Toliver Craig, of Aurora, had driven his 43-year-old wife to the hospital Wednesday night after she complained of dizziness and severe headaches, Aurora police said.

Soon after arriving, her condition rapidly deteriorated and she was placed on a ventilator in the ICU before being declared brain dead, investigators said.

Doctors decided to take the victim off life support early Sunday morning.

However, they believed her rapid deterioration was suspicious and reported it to police, according to cops.

The Aurora police’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit launched an investigation and found that the victim was poisoned — allegedly by the man who had rushed her to the hospital.

“When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim’s sudden illness and death,” Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said in a statement. “It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder.”

Once the woman was taken off life support, they obtained a warrant and arrested Craig, 45, early Sunday.

He was booked into the county jail on a first-degree murder charge that afternoon, police said.

No motive has been released for the killing.

The investigation is ongoing.