Colorado baby girl found alive after parents die at drug party

A 4-month-old girl has been left orphaned after five people, including her parents, died inside a Colorado apartment following a drug-fueled party, according to reports.

Aria Marquez was discovered Sunday inside the unit at the North Range Crossings Apartments on East 104th Avenue in Commerce City, the Denver Channel reported.

Three of the dead victims have been identified as Aria’s mother, Karina Rodriguez, 28, her husband, Sam Marquez, 24, and Humberto Arroyo, according to the US Sun.

Karina Rodriguez and Sam Marquez died, leaving their 4-month-old daughter orphaned. Facebook / Karina Rodriguez

Aria Marquez was discovered inside the apartment in Commerce City, Colorado. Facebook / Sam Marquez

The identities of the other two women who died in what authorities said was an overdose caused by fentanyl-laced cocaine have not been released.

A woman who was found alive was identified as Marquez’s 29-year-old sister Cora Marquez, who has been hospitalized.

Aria, who was not physically harmed, has reportedly been released to family members.

The overdoses were caused by fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to police. CBS Denver

Sam and Cora’s father, Dan Marquez, told the Denver Channel that all his “kids are good kids.”

He added: “I really feel like it’s a dream or whatever, you know? It’s not reality.

“My stepdaughter went in there because my wife was really worried about it,” Marquez said.

“One o’clock, 2 o’clock, nobody … kept calling them, no answer. They all have cellphones, so we called their cellphones — no answer. So, [my wife] called her daughter, Salina. So, Salina went over there — the door was open — she walked in, and they’re all laying on the floor, man,” he told the outlet.

Aria was found not physically harmed from the party. Facebook / Karina Rodriguez

“The baby wasn’t crying at all, so she goes in the room — she must have heard Salina — and the baby started crying,” he said. “So, I think maybe there was an angel or somebody there taking care of her.”

The grieving dad said Sam was a “good guy.”

“He loved his daughter. He said, ‘That’s the new love of my life,’” he said.

“Fentanyl’s no good, man. It’s the devil. It must have just took them, just like that. All five of them,” Marquez added.