Makar is recognized as the best player in the Stanley Cup

Read also: Writer Serhiy Zhadan receives EBRD literature prize for novel devoted to Donbas

The Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player (MVP) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, was claimed by Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar – a Canadian player of Ukrainian descent.

Read also: Canada imposes sanctions against Kabaeva and oligarch Fridman’s daughters

This is the third Stanley Cup won by the Denver team, following victories in 1996 and 2001, putting them on par with Tampa Bay Lightning, who won in 2021, 2020, and 2004.

Read also: After Russia’s war, a stronger Ukraine and West will emerge

Earlier, legendary Czech hockey player Dominik Hasek called on NHL teams to cut all ties with Russia, condemning its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.