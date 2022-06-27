Colorado Avalanche win Stanley Cup after two decades, Cale Makar ‘grateful’

Associated Press

Joe Sakic joins fellow Denver icon John Elway as dual champ

Joe Sakic was so busy relishing and reminiscing that he nearly missed the team photo with the Stanley Cup before racing over just in time to join the on-ice celebration at Amalie Arena. The general manager of the Colorado Avalanche joined fellow Denver icon John Elway in leading his team to a championship from the front office two decades after winning a pair of titles during his Hall of Fame playing career. A star captain and center when the Avalanche won it all in 1996 and 2001, Sakic secured a third Stanley Cup championship Sunday night as the architect of the star-studded firebolt of a team that dispatched the back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.