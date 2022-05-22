Colorado Avalanche say Nazem Kadri has received threats after collision with goalie Jordan Binnington

The Colorado Avalanche said Sunday that forward Nazem Kadri has received threats after his inadvertent Game 3 collision that injured St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

“The Avalanche organization is aware of threats made toward Nazem Kadri and is working with local law enforcement to investigate,” the team said in a statement.

Kadri was going for a loose puck in the first period of Saturday’s 5-2 Colorado win in St. Louis when he and Blues defenseman Calle Rosen collided and the two of them slid hard into Binnington.

The Blues said Sunday that Binnington would miss the remainder of the second-round series with a lower-body injury. The Avalanche lead the series 2-1.

Former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted that he had talked with Kadri, a member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, after the incident.

“Naz has been subject to so many racist attacks and threats since last night that police had to be brought in. Racist attacks like this have no place in hockey and should be investigated and reported on,” Aliu said.

Kadri has been suspended six times, including an eight-game ban for a hit on the Blues’ Justin Faulk during last season’s playoffs. He has been incident-free this season while scoring a career-best 87 points.

After Saturday’s game, Blues coach Craig Berube mentioned Kadri’s reputation when addressing the collision.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar objected.

“Reputation, it doesn’t mean anything,” he told reporters. “It’s either a legal play or it’s not. … The D and Naz are both going for the puck sitting at the top of the crease skating as hard as they can go. They’re both going after the puck the same way and they collide before they go in. Again, unfortunate.”

Flames’ Milan Lucic ejected for charging goalie

Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for charging Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith in Game 3.

The incident sparked a scrum that led to six roughing minors.

Smith was sent to the Oilers’ dressing room for concussion protocol but returned to the game.

The Oilers won 4-1 on an Evander Kane hat trick and lead the series 2-1. Connor McDavid had three assists and leads the playoffs with 23 points.

Rangers coach unhappy with postgame fireworks

As the final horn sounded in New York’s 3-1 win Sunday, a scrap broke out between Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren and Carolina Hurricanes forward Max Domi.

The Rangers are extra protective of Lindgren, who has been playing through a lower-body injury, which might explain why coach Gerard Gallant was seen on camera yelling at the Carolina bench after the game.

“Domi took a cheap shot at our defenseman,” he said. “You got a lot of memory in this (series). You think about things, and like I said, it might be on the other foot someday.”

The coach took issue with the Hurricanes putting out their tough guys on the final shift after Tyler Motte’s empty-netter had decided the game.

He then took it a step further, presumably threatening to use the Rangers’ most feared fist-thrower, Ryan Reaves, for a response at a later date.

“If they want to play like that, we got the guys that can match that,” Gallant said. “I don’t like it at the end of the game. The game’s over. We still got four games to go with those guys. They’re not sending any message. We got the guy that can handle all their guys if we want to.”

Contributing: Vincent Z. Mercogliano, northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL playoffs: Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri gets threats after collision