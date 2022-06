SheKnows

Why ‘House of the Dragon’ Is Perfect For ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Who Hated the Ending

Fire and blood are coming. Get ready to unlearn all the catchphrases you heard on Game of Thrones. The first one you’ll unlearn is that “every time a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin.” Because, as you will learn on HBO Max’s House of the Dragon, “madness” hardly runs in the Targaryen family. […]