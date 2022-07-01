Colorado AD Rick George and chancellor Philip DiStefano give statement on massive Pac-12 news

On Thursday, USC and UCLA stunned the world by announcing their decision to leave the Pac-12 and head for the Big Ten beginning in the year 2024.

Everything happened so fast, and now the Pac-12 is left wondering what to do. Will Oregon and Washinton leave? Will the Arizona schools go elsewhere?

But, most importantly, what happens with Colorado? At this point, nobody knows. Plain and simple.

Well, on Friday, Colorado athletic director Rick George and university chancellor Philip DiStefano sent out a statement in an official press release:

The announcement of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten came as a disappointment to all of us at CU Boulder. Despite this news, we remain resolute in our commitment to our student-athletes and will continue to provide them the resources for success both in the classroom and on the fields of competition. We have been in constant communication with our fellow universities as well as conference leadership and will continue to work closely as this dynamic situation continues to develop. CU Boulder is a world-class academic institution with elite athletic programs and will continue to be a leading voice in the changing college athletics landscape.

The simple form: That doesn’t say very much. A report came out on Friday that neither Washington nor Oregon is joining the Big Ten just yet as they wait for Notre Dame to decide.

But, still, who knows what happens with the Pac-12. If other schools leave, the conference is in a world of trouble. And, after Colorado left the Big 12 to come to the Pac-12, it’s unlikely they can go back, and it’s doubtful that the Big Ten would want the Buffs right now.

So, the waiting game is on. The idea of San Diego State joining the Pac-12 makes sense, along with Boise State, Utah State, Colorado State and even Fresno State.

But, as of July 1, 2022, nobody has any clue what to do — including the Pac-12 itself.

