Colombia’s Election Is Too Close to Call

The race between Gustavo Petro, the leftist former mayor of Bogotá and an ex guerilla, and Rodolfo Hernández, a TikTok-savvy construction magnate, is the closest in recent memory, with polls pointing to a virtual tie. Bloomberg’s Ritika Gupta joins Bloomberg Markets for a preview of what to expect. (Interview occurred on June 17, 2022)