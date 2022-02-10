Colombian military seizes submarine with $145M of cocaine

A submarine filled with a staggering 4 tons of cocaine was intercepted by the Colombian military earlier this week en route to Central America.

The huge shipment, estimated to be worth $145 million, was seized on Sunday as the submarine entered Colombian waters, the Armed Forces of Colombia said.

Four men on board the vessel — including three Colombians and an Ecuadorian — were arrested and hit with a string of charges, including drug trafficking.

Members of the navy open a hatch of a semi-submersible after its interception on February 9, 2022. Colombian army/AFP via Getty Images

Packages of cocaine seized in a semi-submersible in Tumaco. COLOMBIAN ARMY PRESS/Colombian army/AFP via Getty Images

Colombian authorities seized 4 tons of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean. EPA

The Ecuadorian national has a US warrant for drug trafficking charges, authorities said.

Authorities found about 4,000 packages filled with cocaine when they broke open the hatch on the top of the submarine.

Footage taken by the military showed the drugs — stashed in black bags or wrapped in brown paper — crammed into the vessel.

The shipment belonged to a Colombian guerrilla group known as the Alfonso Cano Western Bloc, according to the Armed Forces of Colombia.

It is the largest narcotics bust the military has uncovered in the last two years, the military said.