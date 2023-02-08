Colman Domingo To Star In ‘The Madness’ Limited Series At Netflix – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has given a series order to The Madness, a conspiracy thriller starring Emmy winner Colman Domingo. The eight-episode limited series hails from Chernin Entertainment via its first-look deal with Netflix, creator and co-showrunner Stephen Belber (O.G., The Laramie Project) and co-showrunner VJ Boyd (Justified, S.W.A.T.)

In The Madness, media pundit Muncie Daniels (Domingo) must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family – and his lost ideals – in order to survive.

Belber and Boyd executive produce with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kaitlin Dahill for Chernin Entertainment (The North Road Company). Clément Virgo (Greenleaf) will direct and executive produce the first two and final two episodes. Quyen Tran (Maid) and Jessica Lowrey (Perry Mason) will each direct two middle episodes.

“Stephen Belber and VJ Boyd thrive in creating suspense driven emotional stories that connect with broad audiences,” said Topping, President, Chernin Entertainment. “We look forward to seeing them bring this timely conspiracy thriller to life and to continue our partnership with Netflix.”

“The Madness is a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller — turning the genre on its head with its multi-layered characters, propulsive action and swift pace,” said Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada. “We are proud to have such a powerhouse team assembled to bring this dynamic story to life for Netflix viewers around the world, and to continue producing great entertainment with team Chernin.”

Domingo’s critically acclaimed film work includes If Beale Street Could Talk, Selma, Lincoln, Candyman, Without Remorse, Zola, and he was a Film Independent Spirit, NAACP, SAG and Critics Choice Award nominee for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He’ll next be in seen in the title role in Netflix biopic Rustin, the first film production from Michelle and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground. Domingo won his first Emmy award, as well as an Imagen award, for best supporting actor for HBO’s Euphoria. Domingo can currently be seen as Victor Strand in Fear The Walking Dead. He’s repped by Gersh, Liebman Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello.