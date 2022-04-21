Collin Morikawa holes out twice in five holes at Zurich Classic

NEW OREANS — Coming into the week, it was hard to imagine anyone beating the pair of Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa. The once — and future — Ryder Cup rivals have teamed up this week for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The No. 5 and No. 2 ranked players in the world have taken the early lead in New Orleans thanks to Morikawa holing out for eagle on the par-4 13th from 94 yards, then just four holes later, cashing in a birdie chip on the par-3 17th.

During their Wednesday news conference prior to the start of the tournament, Hovland said he played hard to get when Morikawa asked to partner up.

“When he first asked me in Bahamas, I was really excited,” Hovland said. “You kind of have to play hard to get a little bit and had to make him kind of work for it a bit.”

After seeing how the Cal product is playing through nine holes, he may not take so long to answer next season.

Through nine holes, Hovland/Morikawa sit at 6 under, two shots in the lead.

