College Roundup — Storm softball opens with a split

CONROE — The Southeastern Oklahoma State softball team opened the season with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Texas A&M-International but had to settle for a split after a 15-4 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville on the first day of the Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational.

In the opener, the Storm needed some final-inning magic for the win.

Kady Fryrear was hit by a pitch to open the seventh inning and Cheyenne Mahy had an RBI double that cut the deficit to 2-1.

Two batters later Kamarie Wallace singled to right and moved Mahy to third with one out.

Wallace stole second and Marilyn Alvarado followed with a game-tying sac fly.

Jaleigh Durst’s RBI single up the middle provided the game-winning run.

Amberlynn Walsworth threw five innings allowing two runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Mahy got the win in relief with two hitless innings.

In the loss to A&M-Kingsville, Kamryn Rackley collected a pair of hits while Peyton Streetman joined Rackley with two RBI.

The Storm continue tourney action on Sunday against No. 2 Augustana at 10 a.m. and No. 18 Angelo State at 2 p.m.

Basketball

Women

SCAC

Schreiner 92, Austin College 68

KERRVILLE — Kacie West made eight three-pointers and finished with 32 points but Austin College lost against Schreiner, 92-68, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Naomi Anamekwe added 12 points, Natalie McCoy totaled eight points, seven assists and four steals and Lauren Traylor grabbed 10 rebounds for Austin College (6-12, 5-5), which plays at Trinity on Sunday afternoon.

Josline Hernandez scored 17 points for Schreiner (11-10, 8-4).

GAC

Southern Nazarene 69, Southeastern Oklahoma State 45

BETHANY, Okla. — Briley Moon had 12 points and four rebounds but Southeastern Oklahoma State suffered a 69-45 loss at Southern Nazarene in Great American Conference play.

Kentoya Woods added seven points while Chandler Kemp and Grace Alverson each chipped in six points for the Savage Storm (9-11, 7-7), which host Southwestern Oklahoma State on Monday night at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Story continues

Men

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 94, Southern Nazarene 93, OT

BETHANY, Okla. — Adam Dworsky led all scorers 32 points, hitting 11-of-17 from the field and going 7-of-7 at the free throw line, as Southeastern Oklahoma State pulled out a 94-93 victory in overtime against Southern Nazarene in Great American Conference action.

Dworsky also had six assists and five rebounds while Ante Brzovic totaled 28 points and six rebounds, Kellen Manek scored 14 points and Bobby Johnson chipped in 12 points for the Savage Storm (15-4, 10-3), which host Southwestern Oklahoma State on Monday night at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

SCAC

Schreiner 72, Austin College 71

KERRVILLE — Tristan Dick had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks but Austin College came up short against Schreiner, 72-71, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Jason Jones added 18 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylyn Cleamons totaled 14 points and nine rebounds and Jake Patin chipped in 12 points for Austin College (5-14, 2-8), which plays at Trinity on Sunday.

Bronson Evans had 22 points for Schreiner (12-10, 10-3).

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: College Roundup Storm softball opens with a split