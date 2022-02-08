College meteorologist inspires others with viral ASL forecast

Internet Video Archive

Frank And Drake

Frank and Drake is a narrative adventure about two unknowingly supernatural housemates who never meet as they operate during different times of the day. Inspired by the classic novels of Frankenstein and Dracula, the game unfolds its story through written notes and documents the two leave for each other, with no direct dialogue between them taking place. The game features a rotoscoping technique where live-action footage is painted over frame-by-frame. This creates an otherworldly aesthetic to m