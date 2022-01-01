Joined by UGA and WWE legend Bill Goldberg, the ESPN College GameDay crew made their picks ahead of Saturday’s Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl game.

Here’s how the GameDay crew picked the Orange Bowl:

Desmond Howard: Michigan

Desmond Howard (left) and Rece Davis record a segment of College GameDay on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, on Beale Street in downtown Memphis. Syndication: The Commercial Appeal

“Michigan’s defense will put a lot of pressure on Stetson Bennett and get him to make a couple of mistakes, and I think Michigan will win this game,” Howard said.

Bill Goldberg: Georgia

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Bill Goldberg attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

“Two Goliaths, power vs. power,” he said. “I think the outcome will be determined by the coaches. I really think it will be difference in the game. I’m going Georgia.”

Lee Corso: Georgia

Nov 25, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Lee Corso broadcasts before the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

“The last time I saw Georgia they were getting upset by Alabama,” Corso explained. “Well, my friends, Uga is angry. Uga is angry and hungry. In this heat, give me that head: Georgia.”

A few others joined the discussion…

Booger McFarland: Georgia

“As bad as I want to go Michigan – and this game is going to be close – I just can’t,” he said. “What’s the slogan? It just means more? I think it will be an all-SEC final. I think Georgia gets its done. The coach with the most pressure on him gets a little monkey off his back to set up a showdown to get the big monkey off his back in the title game.”

Joey Galloway: Georgia

“After losing the SECG, I believe Georgia is a more dangerous football team,” he said. “I think they went through the season with that rat poison. We talked about how great they were and how there were no weaknesses, then they lose a game the way they did, and it was back to the drawing board.”

1

1