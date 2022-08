College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1 Saturday

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 1, highlighted by Oregon vs Georgia, Utah at Florida, and Notre Dame at Ohio State

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

CFN Predictions & Game Previews

2022 CFN Preview of all 131 Teams

Colorado State at Michigan

Line: Michigan -21, o/u: 57.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Michigan

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Michigan

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Michigan

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Colorado State

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

Story continues

NEXT: Cincinnati at Arkansas Expert Picks, Predictions

Cincinnati at Arkansas

Line: Arkansas -7, o/u: 52

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Arkansas*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Arkansas*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Arkansas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arkansas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Arkansas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arkansas*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Arkansas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arkansas*

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Arkansas*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Arkansas*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Arkansas*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Arkansas*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arkansas

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Arkansas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arkansas

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Arkansas

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Arkansas

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arkansas

CONSENSUS PICK: Arkansas

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: Oregon at Georgia Expert Picks, Predictions

Oregon at Georgia

Line: Georgia -17.5, o/u: 51.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia*

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Georgia

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Georgia

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Georgia*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia*

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Georgia*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Georgia*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Oregon

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia*

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: Arizona at San Diego State Expert Picks, Predictions

Arizona at San Diego State

Line: SDSU -5.5, o/u: 47.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Diego State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Arizona

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: San Diego State*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Diego State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Diego State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Arizona

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Diego State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Diego State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Diego State

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN San Diego State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Diego State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Diego State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Diego State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Diego State*

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com San Diego State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Diego State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Diego State

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: San Diego State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: UTEP at Oklahoma Expert Picks, Predictions

UTEP at Oklahoma

Line: Oklahoma -32, o/u: 56.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oklahoma

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oklahoma

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oklahoma

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oklahoma*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oklahoma

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Oklahoma

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Oklahoma

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Oklahoma

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: Utah at Florida Expert Picks, Predictions

Utah at Florida

Line: Utah -2, o/u: 53.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Utah

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Utah

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Florida

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Utah

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Utah

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Utah

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Florida

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Utah

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Florida

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Utah

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Florida

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Utah

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Florida

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Utah

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Florida

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Utah

CONSENSUS PICK: Utah

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: Memphis at Mississippi State Expert Picks, Predictions

Memphis at Mississippi State

Line: Miss State -16, o/u: 56.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miss State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miss State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Miss State*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miss State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miss State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miss State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miss State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Miss State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miss State*

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Miss State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miss State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Miss State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miss State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miss State

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Miss State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miss State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miss State

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Miss State*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Memphis

CONSENSUS PICK: Miss State*

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: North Carolina at Appalachian State Expert Picks, Predictions

North Carolina at Appalachian State

Line: North Carolina -2.5, o/u: 57

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: App State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: App State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: App State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: North Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: North Carolina

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: North Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: North Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com App State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN North Carolina

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN App State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com North Carolina

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com North Carolina

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: App State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: App State

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com North Carolina

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: North Carolina

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: North Carolina

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: North Carolina

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: North Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: BYU at USF Expert Picks, Predictions

BYU at USF

Line: BYU -12, o/u: 57.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: BYU

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: BYU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: BYU*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: BYU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: BYU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com BYU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN BYU*

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN BYU

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com BYU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: BYU*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: BYU*

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com BYU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: BYU

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: USF

CONSENSUS PICK: BYU

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: Rice at USC Expert Picks, Predictions

Rice at USC

Line: USC -34.5, o/u: 64.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: USC

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: USC

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC

Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC*

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN USC*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com USC

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: USC

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com USC

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: USC

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: USC

CONSENSUS PICK: USC

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: Utah State at Alabama Expert Picks, Predictions

Utah State at Alabama

Line: Alabama -38.5, o/u: 62.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Alabama

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Alabama*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Alabama*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Alabama

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Alabama*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Alabama

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Alabama

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Alabama

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Utah State

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: Georgia State at South Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions

Georgia State at South Carolina

Line: South Carolina -13.5, o/u: 56

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: South Carolina

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: South Carolina

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: South Carolina

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: South Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: South Carolina*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: South Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: South Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com South Carolina

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN South Carolina

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN South Carolina

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com South Carolina

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com South Carolina

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: South Carolina*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: South Carolina

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com South Carolina

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: South Carolina*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: South Carolina

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: South Carolina

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Georgia State

CONSENSUS PICK: South Carolina

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: Notre Dame at Ohio State Expert Picks, Predictions

Notre Dame at Ohio State

Line: Ohio State -14.5, o/u: 58.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State*

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Ohio State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Ohio State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: ULM at Texas Expert Picks, Predictions

ULM at Texas

Line: Texas -38.5, o/u: 66.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Texas*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas*

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Texas*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas*

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Texas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Texas*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas*

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: Louisville at Syracuse Expert Picks, Predictions

Louisville at Syracuse

Line: Louisville -3.5, o/u: 59.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Syracuse

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Louisville

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Louisville

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Syracuse

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Syracuse

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Louisville*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Syracuse

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Louisville

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Syracuse

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Syracuse

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Louisville

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Louisville

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Louisville*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Syracuse

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Syracuse

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Syracuse

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Louisville

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Louisville

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Syracuse

CONSENSUS PICK: Syracuse

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: Boise State at Oregon State Expert Picks, Predictions

Boise State at Oregon State

Line: Oregon State -3.5, o/u: 58.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oregon State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Boise State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Boise State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Boise State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Boise State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Boise State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Boise State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Boise State

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Oregon State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Boise State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Boise State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Boise State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon State

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Oregon State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Boise State

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Boise State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Boise State

CONSENSUS PICK: Boise State

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: Kent State at Washington Expert Picks, Predictions

Kent State at Washington

Line: Washington -21.5, o/u: 60

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Washington

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Washington

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Washington

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington*

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Washington

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Washington*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Washington*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Washington*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington*

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Washington

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Washington

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: WKU at Hawaii Expert Picks, Predictions

WKU at Hawaii

Line: WKU -12, o/u: 61.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: WKU

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Hawaii

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: WKU*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: WKU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: WKU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: WKU*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: WKU*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com WKU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN WKU

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN WKU*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com WKU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com WKU*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: WKU*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: WKU*

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com WKU*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: WKU*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: WKU

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Hawaii

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Hawaii

CONSENSUS PICK: WKU*

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: Florida State at LSU Expert Picks, Predictions

Florida State at LSU

Line: LSU -3.5, o/u: 51.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Florida State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: LSU

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: LSU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LSU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LSU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Florida State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LSU

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN LSU

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LSU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LSU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU*

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com LSU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LSU*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Florida State

CONSENSUS PICK: LSU

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: Clemson at Georgia Tech Expert Picks, Predictions

Clemson at Georgia Tech

Line: Clemson -21, o/u: 48.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Clemson

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Clemson

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Clemson

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Clemson

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson*

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Clemson*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Clemson

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Georgia Tech

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

NEXT: Expert Picks Results So Far

Coming after Week 0

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark

Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU

UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida

Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State

BYU at USF | Rice at USC

Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina

Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas

Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St

Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii

Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech

Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday

Story originally appeared on College Football News