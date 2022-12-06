College Basketball AP Poll: Purdue Moves to #4

Purdue had another pair of major conference victories this past week. A weak Florida State team and a bottom-half-of-the-Big Ten Minnesota team won’t turn many heads, but Purdue handled its business and Zach Edey continues to play like one of the best players in America. That meant a one spot jump in this week’s AP Poll.

I bolded the teams that Purdue either has played or will play this year. It should be noted that West Virginia and Marquette are now appearing in the Others Receiving Votes category, so that means they are two more big non-conference wins on the ledger.