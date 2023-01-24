College Basketball AP Poll: Purdue Back on Top

Thanks to Kansas losing twice and Temple pulling off a huge upset at Houston yesterday, Purdue is back on top of the AP Poll. There was some consternation as to who would be No. 1, Alabama or Purdue, but in the end, Purdue’s three wins last week and its seven tier 1 wins overall were enough to move Purdue from No.3 to No. 1.
It should also be noted that Purdue sits as the lone team from the Big Ten in the top 25.
Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1