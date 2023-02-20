College Basketball AP Poll February 20: Purdue Drops to #5

College Basketball AP Poll February 20: Purdue Drops to #5

It was a mixed bag last week for Purdue. The Boilers got their worst loss of the season in terms of margin, as well as their largest margin of victory in Big Ten play. The selection committee still had Purdue on the 1 line even before the Ohio State game, so the Boilers stayed in the top 5 of the AP Poll as expected, even if it is the lowest ranking the Boilermakers have had since early December.

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 54, Pittsburgh 34, Maryland 14, Oral Roberts 14, Kentucky 12, Boise State 12, Arkansas 6, Florida Atlantic 6, Charleston 4, Missouri 3, Duke 3, Illinois 2, Kent State 2, Nevada 1, Oklahoma State 1

