College Basketball AP Poll 2/13: Purdue Falls to No. 3

After last week’s hard fought loss at Indiana Purdue was able to stay atop the AP Poll. That was mostly due to overall profile and a number of other top 10 teams losing. After another loss, Purdue was not so lucky. Alabama moves into the No. 1 spot this week, while Purdue stays in the top 5 with an overall strong profile, dropping only two spots to No. 3 behind the Crimson Tide and Houston.

Others receiving votes: Missouri 114, Northwestern 96, Illinois 84, Pittsburgh 82, Nevada 36, Oklahoma State 23, Texas A&M 16, Oral Roberts 9, Iowa 5, Arkansas 4, Rutgers 2, Charleston 1, Maryland 1, Boise State 1

