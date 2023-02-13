College Basketball AP Poll 2/13: Purdue Falls to No. 3

After last week’s hard fought loss at Indiana Purdue was able to stay atop the AP Poll. That was mostly due to overall profile and a number of other top 10 teams losing. After another loss, Purdue was not so lucky. Alabama moves into the No. 1 spot this week, while Purdue stays in the top 5 with an overall strong profile, dropping only two spots to No. 3 behind the Crimson Tide and Houston.