Colin Jost Trashes Trump In ‘Weekend Update’ Roast Of His East Palestine Visit

“Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost didn’t hold back as he ripped former President Donald Trump for his visit to the disaster-stricken community of East Palestine, Ohio last week (You can watch a clip from the segment below).

Trump, who touted the quality of his water bottle brand during the visit, stopped by the community impacted by a toxic chemical spill – and later burn of chemicals – from a Norfolk Southern train derailment earlier this month.

Jost, who also took a swipe at President Joe Biden’s response to the disaster, mocked the former president – and Rudy Giuliani – in the “Saturday Night Live” segment.

″Donald Trump visited East Palestine, the site of the recent train derailment, because Trump usually tries to make himself look better by standing next to a train wreck,” quipped Jost as a photo of Giuliani appeared by his side.

“The train that derailed was carrying highly toxic vinyl chloride which I think is something Trump recommended as a cure for COVID.”

He later clowned the former president for his distribution of his water to residents and noted the Trump administration’s roll back of rail safety regulations.

“What’s next, is he going to visit all the migrant kids he put in cages and give them a gift card to Dave & Buster’s?” asked Jost before the “SNL” audience groaned.

You can watch more from Jost and Michael Che in the clip below.

