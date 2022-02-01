Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith Search for Android-Fueled Answers in ‘After Yang’: Trailer

Colin Farrell is a dad on a mission in After Yang.

The 45-year-old actor stars alongside Jodie Turner-Smith in the upcoming science-fiction drama about a father, Jake (Farrell), who seeks answers behind a certain type of artificial intelligence for the sake of his daughter Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja).

“When his young daughter’s beloved companion — an android named Yang — malfunctions, Jake searches for a way to repair him,” an official synopsis of the Kogonada-directed film reads as the trailer dropped Tuesday morning.

“In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife (Smith, 35) and daughter across a distance he didn’t know was there,” the synopsis adds.

A24 Justin H. Min in After Yang (2022)

A24 Colin Farrell in After Yang (2022)

Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy) also stars as Yang, who is shown in the trailer posing for photos alongside his “family” members before he goes offline/unconscious.

“If we can’t get Yang fixed, we’re not gonna buy another sibling for Mika,” says Smith’s character, Kyra.

When Jake meets with a man who lets him know Yang’s issue is “an interior core problem,” he also sinisterly tells Jake, “We’ve always known that some bots are equipped with spyware.”

“You might not want this bot in your house anymore,” he adds, before the rest of the trailer plays out in a way that likely leaves viewers with questions about life, love — and the extent to how we have let technology into our lives.

A24 Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith and Justin H. Min in After Yang (2022)

Based on a short story by Alexander Weinstein called “Saying Goodbye to Yang,” After Yang premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in July, and was hailed at the time as “a cozy sci-fi stunner” by IndieWire film critic David Ehrlich.

Giving the film an A-, Ehrlich wrote in part, “It’s in the space between that blast of noise and the numbness that follows where the movie finds its power.”

” ‘There is no something without nothing,’ Yang says, leaving you to wonder what part of you might be left when you can offload your most personal moments to the cloud,” Ehrlich added. “How are people expected to be present when robots contain all of our pasts?”

After Yang premieres in theaters and streams on Showtime March 4.