Cole Sprouse shows off his chest in new campaign photos

Cole Sprouse went back to blonde for a new campaign with Versace in which the actor is also showing off his bare chest.

The 29-year-old Disney channel alum is looking all grown up in the latest photos he shared to his Instagram for a partnership with the Italian brand. And although it seems like a side of Sprouse that we haven’t seen before, he told Highsnobriety that he felt at home in the Versace pieces.

“They all welcomed me with open arms, and a bit of that warmth I wear with me now whenever I put on an article of Versace,” he said. “I was born in Tuscany, and so I’ve also had the tremendous pleasure of being able to return to my birth country of Italy alongside Versace.”

Sprouse’s campaign with the brand is for eyewear, yet they didn’t miss the chance to show off some of his body in the images. The actor even shared that “They shaved my nipples for this,” when sharing one of the images on social media.

From the reaction from fans on the Instagram post alone, it seems that the extra effort was worth it.

“And I think this is something we should keep doing,” one commenter joked.

Another wrote, “Husband material.”

Others couldn’t help but to notice that Sprouse resembles the young heartthrobs of the early 2000s, including Ryan Phillippe and Brad Pitt. Whoever he’s channeling with the look, however, Sprouse assured Highsnobriety readers that he’s having fun with the partnership.

“I think everyone has deep fashion aspirations, even if they may not proclaim it,” he told the publication. “I believe that self-representation is critical to how we maneuver our world, and in that way I’d say I’ve started the line of questioning that point me toward bigger aspirations in fashion.”

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.