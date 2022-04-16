Cole Custer on the pole Sunday, Trucks race tonight

NASCAR is at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for dirt racing at the half-mile oval. The Truck Series will run on dirt for their 150-lap race at 8 p.m. on FS1, after Cole Custer snagged the pole during the Cup heats.
Follow along below for live updates from the track.
Cup race starting lineup
|
Order
|
Driver
|
1
|
Cole Custer
|
2
|
Christopher Bell
|
3
|
Tyler Reddick
|
4
|
Chase Briscoe
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
6
|
Justin Haley
|
7
|
Ty Dillon
|
8
|
Alex Bowman
|
9
|
Chase Elliott
|
10
|
Joey Logano
|
11
|
Kyle Busch
|
12
|
Austin Dillon
|
13
|
Kurt Busch
|
14
|
Erik Jones
|
15
|
Chris Buescher
|
16
|
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|
17
|
Michael McDowell
|
18
|
Brad Keselowski
|
19
|
William Byron
|
20
|
Austin Cindric
|
21
|
Daniel Suárez
|
22
|
Bubba Wallace
|
23
|
Todd Gilliland
|
24
|
Harrison Burton
|
25
|
Ryan Blaney
|
26
|
Corey LaJoie
|
27
|
Justin Allgaier
|
28
|
Noah Gragson
|
29
|
JJ Yeley
|
30
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
31
|
Aric Almirola
|
32
|
Kevin Harvick
|
33
|
Ross Chastain
|
34
|
Denny Hamlin
|
35
|
Cody Ware
|
36
|
Josh Williams
Custer on the pole after heat qualifying
Cole Custer will start on the pole tomorrow after earning the most points based on passing in his heat. Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Kyle Larson will also line up in the top five for tomorrow’s race. This is Custer’s first pole start.
“It’s a totally different track than what we had yesterday, so we did a good job with that and (were) just able to get to the top and make some good moves and pass some cars,” Custer said. “…It’s really racy. Obviously they have a little bit more moisture in it than yesterday. It think our cars liked it, but overall, it was a good day to start ninth and pass cars.”
6:46 p.m. HEAT 4: Ty Dillon leads the the final heat and he’s steadily ahead, but Chase Elliott is making ground. Ricky Stenhouse, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola, Cody Ware and Harrison Burton are also in this heat. But Dillon is able to hold off the others. The finishing order is Dillon Elliott, Larson, Stenhouse, Byron, Cindric, Burton, Almirola and Ware.
6:35 p.m. HEAT 3: Denny Hamlin has contact with Austin Dillon as Dillon comes down in front of Hamlin’s car, but not enough to spin either out. No caution. Justin Haley is leading so far. Also in this heat: Joey Logano, JJ Yeley, Chris Buescher, Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace and Noah Gragson. The finishing order is Haley, Logano, Buescher, Busch, Dillon, Wallace, Yeley, Gragson and Hamlin.
6:20 p.m. HEAT 2: Kyle Busch is leading this heat, but Chase Briscoe goes three-wide early and Daniel Suárez brings out a caution from sixth place for a spin. Christopher Bell passes Busch riding the low lane coming to five laps to go to win the heat. Also in this heat: Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, Michael McDowell, Erik Jones, Josh Williams and Justin Allgaier. Bell stays low, and passes teammate Busch coming to five laps to go. The finishing order is Bell, Busch, Briscoe, McDowell, Jones, Allgaier, Suárez, Harvick and Williams.
6:15 p.m. HEAT 1: Tyler Reddick is runny super sideways compared to the others, whipping it through the turns. His dirt track racing experience is showing, as he challenges Ross Chastain. Todd Gililand, Brad Keselowski, Cole Custer, Alex Bowman, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are also in this heat. Blaney spins in Turn 2 after five laps to bring out the caution. (Caution laps don’t count.) Chastain spins at the end of the heat and will finish last the finishing order is: Reddick, Custer, Bowman, Keselowski, Gililand, Blaney, LaJoie, Truex, Chastain.
How to watch NASCAR Cup heats, format
There will be four heat races scheduled for Saturday night, each 15 laps featuring nine cars in each heat. Points will be earned for finishing position (10 points for first place, nine points for second, etc.) and for passing (one point for each position gained from their starting position). Points will not be deducted for lost positions. They’ll be totaled to determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s 250-lap feature. Heats are broadcast on FS2.
NASCAR at Bristol dirt Trucks race info
-
Race: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt
-
Where: Bristol Motor Speedway
-
When: Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET
-
Purse: $599,224
-
TV: FS1, 7 p.m. ET
-
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
-
Distance: 75 miles (150 Laps) with stages ending on laps 40, 90, 150
-
Pole winner: Joey Logano