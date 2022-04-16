Cole Custer on the pole Sunday, Trucks race tonight

NASCAR is at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for dirt racing at the half-mile oval. The Truck Series will run on dirt for their 150-lap race at 8 p.m. on FS1, after Cole Custer snagged the pole during the Cup heats.

Cup race starting lineup

Order Driver 1 Cole Custer 2 Christopher Bell 3 Tyler Reddick 4 Chase Briscoe 5 Kyle Larson 6 Justin Haley 7 Ty Dillon 8 Alex Bowman 9 Chase Elliott 10 Joey Logano 11 Kyle Busch 12 Austin Dillon 13 Kurt Busch 14 Erik Jones 15 Chris Buescher 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 Michael McDowell 18 Brad Keselowski 19 William Byron 20 Austin Cindric 21 Daniel Suárez 22 Bubba Wallace 23 Todd Gilliland 24 Harrison Burton 25 Ryan Blaney 26 Corey LaJoie 27 Justin Allgaier 28 Noah Gragson 29 JJ Yeley 30 Martin Truex Jr. 31 Aric Almirola 32 Kevin Harvick 33 Ross Chastain 34 Denny Hamlin 35 Cody Ware 36 Josh Williams

Custer on the pole after heat qualifying

Cole Custer will start on the pole tomorrow after earning the most points based on passing in his heat. Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Kyle Larson will also line up in the top five for tomorrow’s race. This is Custer’s first pole start.

“It’s a totally different track than what we had yesterday, so we did a good job with that and (were) just able to get to the top and make some good moves and pass some cars,” Custer said. “…It’s really racy. Obviously they have a little bit more moisture in it than yesterday. It think our cars liked it, but overall, it was a good day to start ninth and pass cars.”

6:46 p.m. HEAT 4: Ty Dillon leads the the final heat and he’s steadily ahead, but Chase Elliott is making ground. Ricky Stenhouse, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola, Cody Ware and Harrison Burton are also in this heat. But Dillon is able to hold off the others. The finishing order is Dillon Elliott, Larson, Stenhouse, Byron, Cindric, Burton, Almirola and Ware.

6:35 p.m. HEAT 3: Denny Hamlin has contact with Austin Dillon as Dillon comes down in front of Hamlin’s car, but not enough to spin either out. No caution. Justin Haley is leading so far. Also in this heat: Joey Logano, JJ Yeley, Chris Buescher, Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace and Noah Gragson. The finishing order is Haley, Logano, Buescher, Busch, Dillon, Wallace, Yeley, Gragson and Hamlin.

6:20 p.m. HEAT 2: Kyle Busch is leading this heat, but Chase Briscoe goes three-wide early and Daniel Suárez brings out a caution from sixth place for a spin. Christopher Bell passes Busch riding the low lane coming to five laps to go to win the heat. Also in this heat: Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, Michael McDowell, Erik Jones, Josh Williams and Justin Allgaier. Bell stays low, and passes teammate Busch coming to five laps to go. The finishing order is Bell, Busch, Briscoe, McDowell, Jones, Allgaier, Suárez, Harvick and Williams.

6:15 p.m. HEAT 1: Tyler Reddick is runny super sideways compared to the others, whipping it through the turns. His dirt track racing experience is showing, as he challenges Ross Chastain. Todd Gililand, Brad Keselowski, Cole Custer, Alex Bowman, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are also in this heat. Blaney spins in Turn 2 after five laps to bring out the caution. (Caution laps don’t count.) Chastain spins at the end of the heat and will finish last the finishing order is: Reddick, Custer, Bowman, Keselowski, Gililand, Blaney, LaJoie, Truex, Chastain.

How to watch NASCAR Cup heats, format

There will be four heat races scheduled for Saturday night, each 15 laps featuring nine cars in each heat. Points will be earned for finishing position (10 points for first place, nine points for second, etc.) and for passing (one point for each position gained from their starting position). Points will not be deducted for lost positions. They’ll be totaled to determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s 250-lap feature. Heats are broadcast on FS2.

