Cole Beasley speaks on Bills departure: ‘I won’t regret leaving’

Cole Beasley and the Buffalo Bills split back in March. He was released after requesting a trade.

The team did save against the salary cap in letting him go, however, general manager Brandon Beane did express a desire to bring Beasley back. That did not happen.

For the first time since becoming a free agent, Beasley has spoken his mind on the Bills. There was both positive and negative, similar to his career in Buffalo.

Beasley, taking to his social media account on Twitter, had plenty of good to say about Bills fans.

The 33-year-old wrote multiple messages on Bills Mafia, including: I’m going to miss the crowd for sure” and “the most fun I’ve ever had playing football was in Buffalo.”

The receiver said he felt “things changed” regarding the club, though. His message can be found below:

On the field, Beasley was productive throughout his time in Buffalo. He was named a second-team, All-Pro in 2020 and nearly surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

Off the field, things drastically changed for Beasley once COVID-19 and vaccinations became a hot-button topic. Regardless of stance, most would hope such a situation could remain behind closed doors which did not occur.

Beasley currently remains a free agent and it’s clear at this point he won’t be returning to the Bills. Time will tell if he ends up on a roster as reports suggested on July 26 he’s waiting for the right opportunity.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire