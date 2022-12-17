Cole Beasley will play Saturday night against the Dolphins.

ORCHARD PARK – As expected, the Buffalo Bills have elevated Cole Beasley from their practice squad and he will be active for Saturday night’s AFC East showdown against the Miami Dolphins.

Beasley was just signed on Tuesday, coming out of retirement for the second time this season. He played two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September before they released him, and he had been inactive until now.

Beasley rejoins the Bills at a time when their passing game has been missing a spark in recent games. He gives Josh Allen a trusted short game weapon, and that could be a critical component on a night when the playing conditions are going to be far less than ideal.

Beasley caught 82 passes in each of the previous two seasons for the Bills, but he was released in the offseason, largely in a salary cap move as the team saved more than $6 million. Some of that money was used to sign free agent edge rusher Von Miller.

As we already knew, offensive guard Ryan Bates and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are out for the game. The other four inactive players are cornerback Xavier Rhodes, linebacker Baylon Spector, safety Dean Marlowe and tight end Tommy Sweeney.

Miami will be without running back Jeff Wilson, which was expected. Also safety Eric Rowe is out, so those are two significant absences.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.To subscribe to Sal’s new twice-a-week newsletter, Bills Blast, please follow this link: https://profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Cole Beasley elevated from Bills practice squad to roster