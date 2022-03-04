Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal Get Heated at UFC 272 Press Conference

After years of going back and forth, UFC Welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are set to fight at UFC 272 this weekend. From former friends and bitter rivals face-off, the bout between the two stands as one of the most heated matchups in MMA history.

Sitting down for fans and media with a cast of security and law enforcement officers behind them, Covington and Masvidal continued their public feud at the press conference. The two took turns airing grievances and revealing personal information as UFC President Dana White tried to keep order and help field questions.

The two fighters, who both trained at renowned MMA gym American Top Team, were at one point close friends and training partners. But a souring in their relationship coupled with Covington’s heel turn created a fracture at the gym, in May of 2020 both Covington and Masvidal. Covington would go on to train at MMA Masters and begin his ascent in the Welterweight division, while Masvidal returned to ATT and built his fan-favorite persona and place in the division.

Catch the press conference for UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal above.

In case you missed it, watch the trailer for UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal.