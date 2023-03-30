Colbert, Kimmel, Fallon – The Hamden Journal

Today’s indictment of Donald Trump quickly became tonight’s punchline for TV’s late-night hosts.

John Leguizamo guest-hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central and reveled in the news triggered by alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential compaign. After showing a clip from a local New York TV newscast, he said, “That’s right — Lady Justice grabbed Trump by the p*ssy. And you know I take a stance against mass incarceration, but for this I’m willing to make an exception. I just hope they take it easy on him and put him in a cell with his lawyer.”

Watch here:

Meanwhile, over on NBC, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also weighed in on the big news of the day, posting a supercut mashup of Trump singing — and dancing — along to a tweaking version of a 1980s Pointer Sisters hit:

But, unfortunately for NBC’s later late-night show:

CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had some advice for the Manhattan District Attorney who brought the charges against the former Apprentice host: “Alvin Bragg better have some tiny handcuffs,” it tweeted. Another social post showed host Stephen Colbert enjoying Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, and something else:

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! tweeted a photo of a thirsty POTUS 45 taking a drink of water the only way he might be able to come Surrender Day:

Even Fox News’ Gutfeld! chimed in — with a promo of who is on the show tonight:

We’ll add more video as it becomes available.