Col. Stan Valchek On ‘The Wire’ Was 83 – The Hamden Journal

Al Brown, who played Col. Stan Valchek on the hit TV series The Wire, died Friday at 83. His talent manager announced the death on the official Facebook page for the late actor.

Brown’s daughter Jenny also told TMZ that her father died in Las Vegas from Alheimer’s disease complications.

“I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023,” the Facebook statement said. “May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.”

Brown also guest starred on TV shows such as Rescue Me, Forensic Files, Law & Order: SVU, Commander in Chief, and The Hustler.” He also had roles in the films The Replacements, 12 Monkeys, Lay the Favorite,Re d Dragon and Liberty Heights.

Before acting, he was a veteran who served two tours in Vietnam.

Survivors include his children. No memorial plans have been announced.