Coinbase Takes a Big and Important Win

This is news that will undoubtedly do Coinbase  (COIN) – Get Coinbase Global Inc Report a lot of good. 

For several months, the most popular cryptocurrency exchange, like the rest of the crypto industry, has been mired in a crash that has swallowed up more than $2 trillion. 

This cryptocurrency price crash turned into a liquidity crisis affecting a large number of prominent lenders like Voyager Digital, Celsius Network, Babel Finance and BlockFi.

The first two filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, the third suspended fund withdrawals — thus preventing its customers from accessing their money — while the fourth was bailed out by the crypto exchange FTX.com. FTX was founded by the billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, who has become the new savior of the sector.