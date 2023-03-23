Coinbase Stock Tumbles Amid SEC Storm Clouds. Fallout for Robinhood and Crypto.

Coinbase Global



shares tumbled on Thursday as analysts soured on the stock after the cryptocurrency broker revealed a serious U.S. regulatory enforcement was looming. There are key implications for rival



Robinhood Markets



and the wider crypto space.

Coinbase



(ticker: COIN) stock fell 13% in U.S. premarket trading on Thursday following a disclosure Wednesday that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had sent the group a “Wells Notice.” This means the regulatory agency’s staff has decided to recommend an enforcement action, with Coinbase saying it believed this would target its core trading operations as well as an interest-bearing service, institutional trading solution, and custody business.